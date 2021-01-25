Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

