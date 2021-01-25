Canaccord Genuity Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

SNAP opened at $53.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

