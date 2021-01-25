Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. Camden Property Trust also posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $102.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

