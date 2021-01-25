Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

