Callisto Network Trading 27.6% Higher This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $89,421.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.84 or 0.04094759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

