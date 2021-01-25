Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $70,037.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.67 or 0.04349516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.