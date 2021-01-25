Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 226 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.32) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £887.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

