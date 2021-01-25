Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $19.59. 56,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

