Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $22.54 on Monday, reaching $2,067.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,264. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,919.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

