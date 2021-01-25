BWS Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – BWS Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

IRDM opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.