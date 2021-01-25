Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of BRKS traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $85.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

