Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

