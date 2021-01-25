Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Price Target at $174.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$152.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.29.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

