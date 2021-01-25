Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 747,783 shares of company stock worth $32,513,408. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.