Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $34.43

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Nikola has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

