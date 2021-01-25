Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $4.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Geron by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 32,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

