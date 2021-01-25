Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $91.29

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

