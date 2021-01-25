Brokerages Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Price Target at $160.40

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

COHR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

