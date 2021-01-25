Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Price Target at $20.83

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $839,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,993. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.