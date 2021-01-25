Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Target Price at $254.48

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.00. 63,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

