Brokerages Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $4.71

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 93,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

