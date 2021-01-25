Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post sales of $70.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $282.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $369.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $576.78 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $704.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

