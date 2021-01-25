Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.94. The stock had a trading volume of 306,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,864. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

