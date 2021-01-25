Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post $2.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.10. Synaptics posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

