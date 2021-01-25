Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.69.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. 45,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,048. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $121.35.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.