Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. PDC Energy reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,349. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

