Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.94. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.57. HEICO has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $141.31.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

