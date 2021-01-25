Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $67.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.40 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $46.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million.

HONE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

