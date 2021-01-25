Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Evolus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

