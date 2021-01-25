Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.87. Baidu posted earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baidu.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

BIDU traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.88. 393,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513,701. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

