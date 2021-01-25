Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report sales of $295.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.74 million and the highest is $299.69 million. VEREIT reported sales of $305.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

VER stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

