Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.58 EPS

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,964. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.