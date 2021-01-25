Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.13. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,964. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

