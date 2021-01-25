Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $119.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.