Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report sales of $239.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $461.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $983.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $964.80 million to $998.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 97,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, reaching $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $197.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.71.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

