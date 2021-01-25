Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock remained flat at $$17.69 during trading on Monday. 17,860,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

