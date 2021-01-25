Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.26. 1,789,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,984. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59.

