Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.73. 794,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

