Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 800,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

