Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EAT opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

