Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 234,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.