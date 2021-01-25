Brad E. Herr Sells 48,463 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 48,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,708.92.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. 889,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,779. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.
About Cannabis Sativa
