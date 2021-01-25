Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

