Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Lowered by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

BOOT stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

