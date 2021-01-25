BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Price Hits $0.0007

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $49,896.66 and approximately $4,571.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00125424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00071902 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036989 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.