BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Market Perform

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOD. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $164.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,350 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,865. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

