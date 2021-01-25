BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Market Perform

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $172.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

