Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,844,036.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

