Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $147,157.80

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $147,157.80 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

