BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

BLK opened at $735.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $719.63 and a 200-day moving average of $632.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

