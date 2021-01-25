BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,767 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,616,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE opened at $11.10 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

